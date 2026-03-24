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Congress Criticizes PM Modi’s West Asia Statement in Rajya Sabha

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the West Asia situation, delivered in the Rajya Sabha. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the PM of self-praise and hypocrisy, particularly concerning state cooperation and migrant worker protection. Modi addressed energy crisis concerns amid the ongoing West Asia war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:00 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi’s West Asia Statement in Rajya Sabha
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On Tuesday, the Congress sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the West Asia situation, delivered in the Rajya Sabha. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the speech as mere 'self-praise' and highlighted perceived hypocrisy.

Ramesh particularly noted Modi's calls for state cooperation concerning constitutional rights and migrant worker protection, pointing out past controversies like opposition to the National Food Security Act and handling of MGNREGA.

The prime minister warned of global energy crises due to the conflict and detailed government strategies, including procuring gas and oil and tackling black marketing, while highlighting state responsibilities to prevent hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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