Congress Criticizes PM Modi’s West Asia Statement in Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, the Congress sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the West Asia situation, delivered in the Rajya Sabha. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the speech as mere 'self-praise' and highlighted perceived hypocrisy.

Ramesh particularly noted Modi's calls for state cooperation concerning constitutional rights and migrant worker protection, pointing out past controversies like opposition to the National Food Security Act and handling of MGNREGA.

The prime minister warned of global energy crises due to the conflict and detailed government strategies, including procuring gas and oil and tackling black marketing, while highlighting state responsibilities to prevent hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)