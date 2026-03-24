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AIMIM's Haji Shaukat Ali Sparks Controversy with Fiery Statements in Uttar Pradesh

AIMIM's UP state president, Haji Shaukat Ali, incited political uproar by warning of encounters for those harming Muslims. Advocating for AIMIM's electoral support, Ali criticized political biases in the region. Meanwhile, AIMIM plans to contest the West Bengal elections in alliance with AJUP, aiming for substantial impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST
AIMIM's Haji Shaukat Ali Sparks Controversy with Fiery Statements in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh AIMIM state president Haji Shaukat (Photo: x/@imshaukatali). Image Credit: ANI
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In a move that has ignited a political firestorm, Uttar Pradesh All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Haji Shaukat Ali declared that those harming Muslims would face lethal consequences. While addressing his followers, Ali appealed for support, stating, 'We need just 11 MLAs, not 111.' He stressed the importance of creating a strong political presence to safeguard mosques and madrasas, urging his supporters to build a cohesive structure for representation.

Ali further highlighted developmental disparities, urging for progress in Meerut along with Gorakhpur and Saifai. Citing concerns from the local administration on public prayers, Ali called for fair treatment across religious gatherings during festivals. He alleged systemic injustices against Muslims, pointing to locked madrasas and alleged punitive actions against his community, while criticizing political parties for their inaction.

Meanwhile, AIMIM's national strategy appears to be gaining momentum, as President Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed their participation in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections through a strategic alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. AIMIM and AJUP are preparing to contest 182 seats, with the elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, promising a challenging political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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