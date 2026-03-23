Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal Officer Transfers Amid Assembly Elections

The Election Commission is under fire after transferring 79 officers, including key officials, in West Bengal following the assembly elections announcement. The transfers have sparked a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the move's legality and alleging disruption in governance.

The petitioner, backed by the state government, claims the Commission is acting arbitrarily, intending to influence election outcomes. However, senior advocate DS Naidu, representing the EC, insists the transfers are routine and legally justified. He argues that governance continues unaffected despite personnel changes.

The court is set to reconvene on Wednesday to hear further arguments as tensions rise over accusations of partisanship and alleged impeachment proceedings against the Chief Election Commissioner.