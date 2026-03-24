Hopes Rise for UK-EU Defence Fund Deal

EU Council President Antonio Costa expressed optimism on Tuesday about the possibility of Britain joining the EU's multi-billion-euro SAFE defence fund, despite earlier discussions collapsing in November due to financial disagreements.

Boosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts for a post-Brexit political reconciliation and notable cooperation between Britain and France in supporting Ukraine, Costa believes the improved diplomatic relations make an agreement achievable.

Speaking at Sciences Po University in Paris, Costa indicated that while negotiations might extend over weeks or months, a favorable resolution for Britain's participation is anticipated. However, the British government has refrained from commenting on Costa's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)