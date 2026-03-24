Left Menu

Hopes Rise for UK-EU Defence Fund Deal

EU Council President Antonio Costa expresses confidence in reaching a deal for UK participation in the EU's SAFE defence fund. Talks had stalled due to UK's financial hesitation, but improved UK-EU relations under PM Keir Starmer and cooperation in Ukraine offer renewed hope for agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:15 IST
Hopes Rise for UK-EU Defence Fund Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU Council President Antonio Costa expressed optimism on Tuesday about the possibility of Britain joining the EU's multi-billion-euro SAFE defence fund, despite earlier discussions collapsing in November due to financial disagreements.

Boosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts for a post-Brexit political reconciliation and notable cooperation between Britain and France in supporting Ukraine, Costa believes the improved diplomatic relations make an agreement achievable.

Speaking at Sciences Po University in Paris, Costa indicated that while negotiations might extend over weeks or months, a favorable resolution for Britain's participation is anticipated. However, the British government has refrained from commenting on Costa's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026