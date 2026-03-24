Allegations of Asset Non-Disclosure Stir Up Kerala's Nemom Election

The nomination of BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala's Nemom constituency has stirred controversy. Despite accusations from the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress regarding non-disclosure of assets, the Returning Officer accepted Chandrasekhar's nomination for the April 9 Legislative Assembly polls.

The opposition has accused Chandrasekhar of failing to disclose a significant property in Bengaluru valued at around Rs 200 crore. Chandrasekhar's legal team refutes these allegations, branding them false propaganda aimed to tarnish his reputation amid a growing BJP presence in Kerala.

UDF leaders vow to legally contest the nomination, prompting a heated debate on asset disclosure and transparency in politics. With the nomination confirmed, both the UDF and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have announced plans for further legal challenges, keeping the political tension high in the lead-up to elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)