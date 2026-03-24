Marco Rubio Takes the Stand: High-Profile Testimony in Rivera Trial

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday at the criminal trial of former U.S. Congressman David Rivera. Rivera faces charges for acting as an unregistered agent for the government of Venezuela's former president, Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio, also serving as President Trump's national security advisor, testified about his interactions with Rivera, a former U.S. House Representative accused of secretly promoting Venezuelan interests in the U.S. political sphere. Rivera allegedly received $20 million from a Venezuelan state-related company for this effort without proper disclosure.

With the accusation that he lobbied U.S. politicians like his former roommate Rubio, Rivera's defense maintains he was simply aiding the Venezuelan opposition. Trump's administration, however, increased sanctions and ultimately saw Maduro captured by U.S. special forces for drug trafficking charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)