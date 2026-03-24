U.S. Dollars Surge in Venezuelan Economy Post-Oil Deal

In a significant shift, more U.S. dollars have flowed into Venezuela's economy in the past two months than throughout 2025, according to Calebb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs. Orr made these remarks at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

This influx of funds follows a major oil trade agreement between Caracas and Washington. The deal enables Venezuelan oil sales to the U.S., which is expected to boost the South American country's economic recovery efforts.

"We're really resetting the relationship and helping recover the country, to recover its economy and using U.S. investment to do that," Orr stated, emphasizing the strategic nature of the investment and its implications for U.S.-Venezuela relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)