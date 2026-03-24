U.S. Dollars Surge in Venezuelan Economy Post-Oil Deal
The U.S. dollar influx in Venezuela has surpassed the entire amount circulated in 2025 due to a recent oil deal. Calebb Orr at CERAWeek highlighted this economic change, marking a reset in U.S.-Venezuela relations through strategic investments and oil trade agreements aimed at economic recovery.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant shift, more U.S. dollars have flowed into Venezuela's economy in the past two months than throughout 2025, according to Calebb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs. Orr made these remarks at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.
This influx of funds follows a major oil trade agreement between Caracas and Washington. The deal enables Venezuelan oil sales to the U.S., which is expected to boost the South American country's economic recovery efforts.
"We're really resetting the relationship and helping recover the country, to recover its economy and using U.S. investment to do that," Orr stated, emphasizing the strategic nature of the investment and its implications for U.S.-Venezuela relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- U.S. dollars
- Venezuela
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- oil deal
- investment
- Calebb Orr
- CERAWeek
- Houston
- Caracas
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