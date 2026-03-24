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Kerala Elections: Record Nominees and New Initiatives

The Election Commission in Kerala has announced the acceptance of 1,637 out of 2,125 nominations for the upcoming assembly polls. Preparations include 1.75 lakh polling officials and the introduction of 'E Vidya' for training. A focus on inclusivity, security measures, and increased voter turnout is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:28 IST
Kerala Elections: Record Nominees and New Initiatives
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In a significant move, the Election Commission of Kerala has finalized the acceptance of 1,637 nominations out of 2,125 received for the upcoming assembly elections. This rigorous scrutiny process is expected to yield around 1,254 final candidates, according to Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar.

To manage the electoral process, 1.75 lakh polling officials are undergoing extensive training, aided by the new 'E Vidya' online platform. The Election Commission is prioritizing inclusivity and transparency, allowing media personnel to vote via postal ballots for the first time and implementing secure voting procedures.

In terms of security, 145 companies of central forces will oversee over 30,000 polling stations, with special attention to 2,040 sensitive booths. Kelkar also addressed recent controversies, such as the suspension of an officer over a 'BJP seal' issue and measures against misleading social media content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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