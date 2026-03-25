Meta's Landmark Defeat: $375M Ruling Over Child Exploitation Claims

A jury in New Mexico has determined that Meta Platforms violated state consumer protection laws by misleading users about the safety of its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The verdict, which came after less than a day of deliberation, resulted in a $375 million civil penalty for the tech giant.

This case marks the first time a jury has ruled against Meta on such claims, amidst a broader wave of lawsuits related to the impact of social media on young people's mental health. New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez praised the decision as a historic win for children's safety, emphasizing that major tech companies are accountable under the law.

Meta disputes the ruling and plans to appeal, maintaining that it is committed to user safety. However, the state intends to pursue further measures, including mandatory platform changes and additional penalties, in the following phase of the trial.