Instagram Rolls Out New Carousel Reordering Feature

Instagram has launched a new feature enabling users to easily reorder photos and videos within a carousel post. Users can now long-press and drag images or videos to rearrange them to their preferred sequence, addressing previous frustrations over the inability to make such changes post-upload.

According to reports from 9to5mac, to reorder a carousel, users should tap their profile, select a carousel post, press the '...' menu in the top right, and choose 'Edit.' They can then long-press any photo or video and drag it left or right to change its order.

While this reordering capability is welcomed, it may not yet be available to every Instagram user. However, the platform anticipates wider accessibility soon. It's important to note that the update does not allow for the addition of new media to already existing carousels. As of August 2024, Instagram expanded the carousel limit to 20 images or videos, enriching storytelling possibilities for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)