Denmark's Political Landscape: Frederiksen's Tumultuous Path Forward

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's leadership is under scrutiny as the Social Democrats face a historic electoral low. Concerns over migration and welfare overshadow her international stances, leaving the party with 38 projected seats out of a previous 50 in Denmark's Folketing.

Amid a rising cost-of-living crisis, Frederiksen has been hit from both political sides, complicating her chances for a third term. Her coalition negotiations are expected to extend for weeks.

The election has seen a rise in support for the Danish People's Party, reflecting dissatisfaction with current immigration policies. Frederiksen must navigate these complex political waters as she faces opposition from both her traditional left and emerging right-aligned challengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)