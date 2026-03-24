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Supreme Court Reviews Trump's Troubled Asylum Metering Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the Trump administration's defense of its asylum metering policy. This policy, dropped by Biden, allows immigration officials to limit processing of claims when border crossings are overwhelmed. The legal debate questions if asylum seekers at the Mexican border have 'arrived in the United States.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Trump's Troubled Asylum Metering Policy
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On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court engaged in deliberations over the Trump administration's contentious asylum metering policy. Previously eliminated by President Biden, this policy empowers U.S. border officials to decline processing asylum claims when there's a surge at border crossings.

The crux of the issue lies in whether migrants halted at the Mexican border can be considered as having 'arrived in the United States.' Justice Sonia Sotomayor challenged the policy by questioning its alignment with federal refugee protection laws. The debate remains unresolved as advocates push against the measure.

Originating in 2016 under President Obama, metering was formalized by Trump in 2018 and is now under scrutiny. A decision is anticipated by June, with outcomes impacting future immigration directives and potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of migrants worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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