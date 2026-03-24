Supreme Court Reviews Trump's Troubled Asylum Metering Policy

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court engaged in deliberations over the Trump administration's contentious asylum metering policy. Previously eliminated by President Biden, this policy empowers U.S. border officials to decline processing asylum claims when there's a surge at border crossings.

The crux of the issue lies in whether migrants halted at the Mexican border can be considered as having 'arrived in the United States.' Justice Sonia Sotomayor challenged the policy by questioning its alignment with federal refugee protection laws. The debate remains unresolved as advocates push against the measure.

Originating in 2016 under President Obama, metering was formalized by Trump in 2018 and is now under scrutiny. A decision is anticipated by June, with outcomes impacting future immigration directives and potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of migrants worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)