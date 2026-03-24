BJP Slams Congress Budget for Hiking Taxes Amid Inflation
The Himachal Pradesh BJP criticizes the Congress-led state government for its budget, alleging it burdens the public with excessive taxes amid inflation. BJP president Rajiv Bindal claims the budget is harmful, failing to fulfill promises and increasing prices on fuel, services, and essential commodities.
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- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has launched a scathing critique against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of imposing an onerous tax burden through its latest budget. State BJP president Rajiv Bindal described the budget as 'anti-people,' charging the government with reneging on its 2022 election promises.
Bindal highlighted the government's failure to provide economic relief, instead escalating financial pressures on citizens by increasing taxes and the prices of necessities. He noted a hike in diesel tax from Rs 10.40 to Rs 15.40 per litre, impacting farmers and ordinary consumers alike.
Further, Bindal alleged that the state has amassed Rs 4,000 crore from the public via taxes, with plans to levy an additional Rs 2,000 crore. He criticized marked increases in service costs and commodities, arguing that the budget mirrors national policies without offering a distinct vision for Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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