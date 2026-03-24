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Global Economies Face Surging Inflation Amid Iran Conflict

The Iran war is affecting major global economies through increased energy prices, leading to inflation and economic slowdown. Surveys show private sector growth is stalling in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, with inflation fears rising. Central banks consider tighter monetary policies as economic uncertainty persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST
Global Economies Face Surging Inflation Amid Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Iran is exerting a significant financial strain on key global economies. Business surveys released Tuesday reveal how soaring energy costs and rising uncertainty are stifling economic activity and driving inflation concerns higher.

Economies worldwide are grappling with skyrocketing oil, gas, and related product prices, which threaten to stunt growth and inflate costs. Central banks are considering stricter policies as inflation pressures intensify.

Data from various purchasing managers indices show stagnation in private-sector growth, especially within the Eurozone, U.S., and Japan, ringing alarm bells for stagflation, where high inflation intermingles with stagnant growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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