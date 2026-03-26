Allegations of Secret Political Deals Stir Controversy in Vattiyoorkavu Elections

In a contentious clash leading up to the April 9 Assembly elections, Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged a covert arrangement between CPI(M) and BJP in Vattiyoorkavu constituency. With accusations flying, Muraleedharan pointed out the absence of robust campaigning by BJP, suggesting an implicit understanding between the two parties.

Muraleedharan, who previously contested from Nemom, alleged that some local BJP figures were tacitly supporting CPI(M)'s sitting MLA V K Prasanth. Despite vehement denials from rival candidates, Muraleedharan remains firm in his stance, promising to recover the seat he had won in 2011 and 2016.

Countering these assertions, BJP candidate R Sreelekha dismissed the allegations as baseless and undeserving of a response. Similarly, CPI(M)'s Prasanth accused the Congress of hypocrisy, alleging that they, too, had forged alliances with BJP elsewhere. He reiterated the allegiance of LDF with voters, not political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)