France's Targeted Relief Measures Amid Energy Crisis

The French government is preparing to unveil a series of targeted measures to counteract the recent energy price surges, as announced by Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Thursday. This comes following increased energy costs attributed to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Speaking during an interview with French broadcaster RTL, Lescure emphasized that the upcoming measures would primarily support trucking companies and fisheries struggling to manage rising bills.

Lescure highlighted previous steps taken for high-mileage drivers and reassured that the forthcoming initiatives would adopt a similarly focused approach to alleviate industry burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)