France's Targeted Relief Measures Amid Energy Crisis
France is set to announce targeted measures to address energy price spikes caused by the Iran war. These measures aim to support trucking companies and fisheries burdened by rising energy costs, according to Finance Minister Roland Lescure. The initiatives will focus on high-mileage drivers, among others.
- Country:
- France
The French government is preparing to unveil a series of targeted measures to counteract the recent energy price surges, as announced by Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Thursday. This comes following increased energy costs attributed to the ongoing Iran conflict.
Speaking during an interview with French broadcaster RTL, Lescure emphasized that the upcoming measures would primarily support trucking companies and fisheries struggling to manage rising bills.
Lescure highlighted previous steps taken for high-mileage drivers and reassured that the forthcoming initiatives would adopt a similarly focused approach to alleviate industry burdens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Philippines Suspends Electricity Spot Sales Amid Iran War Concerns
UN chief urges US and Israel to end Iran war and Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying 'this has gone too far', reports AP.
German Chancellor Urges End to Iran War for Energy Price Relief
Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.
Pakistan's prime minister says his country is ready to 'facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks' to end the Iran war, reports AP.