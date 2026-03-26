Once Sparkling Global Forums in China Dull as Focus Shifts to Domestic Issues

China's Boao Forum for Asia and the China Development Forum are facing criticism for diminishing appeal as Beijing shifts its focus toward domestic economic issues and trade confrontations. Once considered vibrant platforms for international dialogue, these forums are now drawing remarks for lacking robust debates and hosting predictable discussions.

During the Boao Forum's 25th anniversary, Chinese leader Zhao Leji emphasized regional stability without addressing current global conflicts, marking a shift from past years when more high-profile leaders participated. American economist Stephen Roach cited this insularity and absence of controversial topics as factors contributing to the forums' decline.

Participants, including the China head of a foreign consultancy, voiced concerns over consistent themes of economic resilience and promises of cooperation, as major global leaders and celebrities no longer attend the events. Despite assurances of improved market access, Beijing's recent trade measures further perpetuate the forums' dwindling influence.