Rahul Gandhi's House Hijack: Dress Code Controversy

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has pointed fingers at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged reliance on activist advisors, influencing his speeches in Parliament. Speaking at the 'Times Now Summit', Rijiju emphasized the significance of maintaining parliamentary decorum and criticized Gandhi's casual attire during formal sessions.

Rijiju, who identified convenient dealings with politicians contributing substantially in debates, expressed a personal cordial relationship with Gandhi outside the Parliament. However, he stressed the importance of upholding conventions and etiquette within the formal setting of the house, which he found lacking in Gandhi's approach.

The minister drew parallels with veteran leaders who adapted their attire in roles of responsibility, underscoring the expectations from positions like Gandhi's. Furthermore, Rijiju highlighted India's strategic positioning and stability amidst global challenges, praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership and criticizing Gandhi's opposing politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)