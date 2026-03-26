Bridging Borders: A New Era for India-China Relations
India and China are set on a path of diplomatic improvement, guided by their leaders' strategic vision. Despite past tensions, their shared interests now drive a cooperative approach, focusing on development opportunities. Key meetings at international summits have contributed to this positive diplomatic shift.
- Country:
- China
India and China are witnessing a significant shift in their diplomatic relations, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Speaking on Thursday, Wang emphasized that the relationship between the two nations is now on a 'correct path' of improvement, greatly outweighing any existing differences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have played pivotal roles in this transformation, meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024, and subsequently in Tianjin. These engagements have been crucial in thawing a diplomatic freeze following the 2020 military standoff in the Galwan Valley.
Wang highlighted that as leading emerging economies, India and China share more interests than disputes, urging collaboration in various fields. With India set to host the upcoming BRICS summit, both nations appear poised to strengthen their ties and drive growth in the Global South.
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