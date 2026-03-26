Argentina Labels CJNG a Terrorist Organization
Argentina has declared the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) a terrorist organization, following a similar move by the U.S. last year. While the decision was announced by the president’s office, Mexico’s foreign ministry has yet to comment on this new designation.
In a significant crackdown on international crime, Argentina has officially designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) as a terrorist organization. This designation was confirmed in a statement released by the president's office on Thursday.
This follows a similar move last year by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which also labeled the CJNG as a foreign terrorist organization, aiming to curb the group's criminal operations.
Mexico's foreign ministry has abstained from immediate comment on Argentina's decision, leaving unanswered questions regarding potential diplomatic or cooperative responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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