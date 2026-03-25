Cryptocurrency Donations Banned in UK Politics to Safeguard Democracy

In a significant policy shift, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on political donations through cryptocurrencies. The decision, unveiled during the Prime Minister's Questions session, aims to shield the country's democracy from illicit financial activities.

This regulatory move particularly affects Reform UK, a party led by Nigel Farage, known for its acceptance of cryptocurrency contributions. Reform UK's funding, bolstered by significant donations from British businessman Christopher Harborne, could face challenges under the new rule.

The government's decision follows broader efforts to enhance political transparency, including adjusting corporate donation guidelines and reducing the voting age. This policy awaits Parliamentary approval but will be enacted retrospectively, as part of ongoing safeguards against foreign financial interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)