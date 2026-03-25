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Cryptocurrency Donations Banned in UK Politics to Safeguard Democracy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on cryptocurrency donations to political parties, citing concerns over illicit finance threatening democracy. This impacts the hard-right party, Reform UK, which accepts such donations. These measures are part of broader efforts to tighten political donation regulations and safeguard UK democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:22 IST
Cryptocurrency Donations Banned in UK Politics to Safeguard Democracy
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In a significant policy shift, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on political donations through cryptocurrencies. The decision, unveiled during the Prime Minister's Questions session, aims to shield the country's democracy from illicit financial activities.

This regulatory move particularly affects Reform UK, a party led by Nigel Farage, known for its acceptance of cryptocurrency contributions. Reform UK's funding, bolstered by significant donations from British businessman Christopher Harborne, could face challenges under the new rule.

The government's decision follows broader efforts to enhance political transparency, including adjusting corporate donation guidelines and reducing the voting age. This policy awaits Parliamentary approval but will be enacted retrospectively, as part of ongoing safeguards against foreign financial interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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