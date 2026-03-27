SCLiTE: Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Exchange
SCLiTE Private Limited, a leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange in India, is set to launch in April 2026. Known for its exceptional trading speed and robust security measures, SCLiTE aims to redefine crypto finance with a global presence, offering a range of trading solutions to its 3.3 million users.
- Country:
- United States
SCLiTE Private Limited, soon debuting in April 2026, is poised as a powerhouse in the centralized cryptocurrency exchange arena. Registered under ROC-Kolkata with CIN: U62091WB2025PTC284085, SCLiTE is lauded for its precision trading speed and bank-level security measures, appealing to a wide array of global users.
Helmed by CEO Mr. Sukdeb Sarkar, SCLiTE stands out with its focus on providing seamless trading experiences, utilizing millisecond-level accuracy in transaction execution. The exchange is designed with a robust server architecture to ensure smooth operations and secure trading experiences across diverse platforms.
With a presence in 175 countries and a massive user base, SCLiTE offers innovative trading solutions, including derivatives and OTC options, setting a new standard in crypto finance. As it prepares to launch, the exchange will feature four trading pairs — VTCN, USDT, SCLT, and POL, and plans to expand its offerings continuously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SCLiTE
- Cryptocurrency
- Exchange
- Trading
- Finance
- Blockchain
- Security
- Innovation
- India
- Global
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