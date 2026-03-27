PowerPlay 2026: Binance Connects Cricket Enthusiasm with Cryptocurrency

March 27, 2026 - Binance, the preeminent cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of PowerPlay 2026 today. The campaign, which will run from March 27 to May 31, 2026, seeks to captivate India's cricket-loving population.

PowerPlay 2026 presents an opportunity for India KYC-verified users to invite friends to join the platform, completing simple tasks to share $1,000,000 in USDT token vouchers. S.B. Seker, Head of APAC at Binance, stated the initiative aims to merge cricket's community spirit with user experiences on Binance.

Two main activities mark the campaign: the PowerPlay Mystery Ball Challenge and the PowerPlay Game, with substantial prize pools in USDT token vouchers. As India leads global crypto adoption, Binance underscores responsible participation and user education through Binance Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)