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UK Envoy Calls for Peace and Economic Stability Amid West Asia Conflict

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, emphasizes the UK's desire for de-escalation and peace in West Asia, highlighting concerns over the conflict's impact on the global economy and oil flow. She supports defensive actions to prevent further conflict, ensuring better global economic stability and stronger UK-India ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:30 IST
UK Envoy Calls for Peace and Economic Stability Amid West Asia Conflict
Lindy Cameron
  • Country:
  • India

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron has urged for de-escalation and an end to the ongoing West Asia conflict, to prevent further economic and global instability. Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2026, she stressed the importance of restoring the normal flow of oil to circumvent adverse effects on the global market.

Cameron underscored the UK's support for defensive measures aimed at halting missile attacks in the region, which continue to exacerbate the conflict and damage alliances. She highlighted the need for pragmatic political discussions to navigate these challenges and expressed optimism for future trade relations with India.

The envoy refrained from commenting on the legal proceedings surrounding Nirav Modi's extradition but reinforced the importance of justice across borders. The rejection of Modi's petition by the London High Court aligns with efforts to address economic offenses effectively, showcasing judicial independence in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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