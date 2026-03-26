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New Alliances: Belarus and North Korea Forge a Historic Friendship

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang, signing a friendship treaty to strengthen ties. This marks a new stage in their relationship, with agreements in education, healthcare, and agriculture also established. Both leaders emphasized the need for cooperation to protect sovereignty amidst global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:10 IST
New Alliances: Belarus and North Korea Forge a Historic Friendship
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic move, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened in Pyongyang to sign a treaty of friendship and cooperation, marking a pivotal shift in bilateral relations. Lukashenko described the agreement as ''fundamental'' and a sign of strengthened cooperation between both nations.

The two leaders also finalized agreements in key sectors including education, healthcare, and agriculture. Addressing the global political climate, Lukashenko stressed the necessity of independent countries to unite in safeguarding their sovereignty against external pressures.

Further showcasing their alliance, Lukashenko and Kim exchanged symbolic gifts and attended cultural events together. The Belarusian president underscored the strategic alliance with Russia, a sentiment echoed by Kim through his support of Russian military ventures.

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