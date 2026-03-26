Diplomatic Tango: North Korea and Belarus Forge Deeper Ties in Friendship Treaty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a significant friendship treaty on Thursday, aiming to deepen bilateral ties as close allies of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The visit of Lukashenko to Pyongyang underscores his strategic diplomatic efforts, balancing relations with pro-Russian countries while easing tensions with the West. His diplomatic maneuver follows discussions with U.S. President Biden's envoy and the release of Belarusian political prisoners in exchange for reduced U.S. sanctions.

Both leaders expressed a unified stance against Western pressure on Belarus and discussed further military cooperation amid ongoing international sanctions. This development reinforces their shared geopolitical interests amidst the backdrop of Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.