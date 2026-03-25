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Trinamool Congress Challenges Returning Officer Appointment for Bhabanipur Poll

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has formally complained to the Election Commission of India about the appointment of Surajit Roy as the Returning Officer for Bhabanipur. They allege Roy is biased towards BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. This intensifies AITC-BJP tensions ahead of the West Bengal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:12 IST
Trinamool Congress Challenges Returning Officer Appointment for Bhabanipur Poll
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee campaigns (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has officially filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding the appointment of Surajit Roy as the Returning Officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, sources confirmed on Wednesday. The AITC alleges that Roy's appointment compromises transparency, citing his close ties to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

This controversy further exacerbates the ongoing tension between the AITC and the BJP, as West Bengal braces for Legislative Assembly elections. Elections are set for April 23 and 29, with the critical Bhabanipur seat, currently held by AITC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expected to see fierce contention from BJP's Adhikari.

Concurrently, the AITC announced its list of 291 candidates, inclusive of 52 women and strategic community representation. Key figures include Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and senior AITC politician Madan Mitra. The BJP also unveiled a second list of 111 candidates, ratcheting up the competition for control of West Bengal's 294 assembly seats.

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