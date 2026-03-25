Historic Appointment: Indian Dean Joins Global Business Education Board

Varun Nagaraj, esteemed Dean at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), has achieved a historic milestone by being appointed to the Board of Directors of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

In AACSB's 110-year history, this is the first time an Indian business school has been represented on the board, bringing a significant moment for SPJIMR. Dr. Nagaraj will represent the Asia Pacific region, furthering the reach and impact of AACSB's mission globally.

Dr. Nagaraj's extensive experience in business and academia, including his leadership role as CEO and his academic contributions, positions him well to address global business education needs. His appointment begins on July 1, 2026. SPJIMR, recognized for its innovation and societal impact, closely aligns with AACSB's vision.