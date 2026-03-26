Shuttering the Arts: Kennedy Center Braces for Extended Closure

The Kennedy Center initiated layoffs on Thursday, as plans for a two-year closure take shape under President Trump's directive, according to the Washington Post. The layoffs come ahead of a proposed shutdown intended to allow for extensive reconstruction work.

While exact numbers remain uncertain, reports indicate that the layoffs involve multiple departments and the number of staff affected could reach double digits. This development has caused concern among employees and the wider arts community.

President Trump announced in February his intention to close the center starting this July. The decision has sparked discussions about the future of the institution and its cultural impact during the reconstruction period.

(With inputs from agencies.)