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Tech Employees Duped in Multi-Crore QNet Scam

A major illegal money circulation racket associated with Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd (QNet) has been dismantled by Hyderabad police, resulting in 32 arrests across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Victims, many of whom are tech employees, were promised high returns but suffered significant financial losses in this multi-level marketing fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST
Tech Employees Duped in Multi-Crore QNet Scam
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Hyderabad police have uncovered a massive illegal money circulation racket led by Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, better known as QNet, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals across three Indian states. The accused, many of whom are IT professionals or former IT employees, allegedly deceived victims with extravagant promises of substantial returns.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, the operation involved simultaneous raids by 30 police teams in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The legal proceedings reveal that the scheme concentrated on luring software workers and unemployed youth with prospects of part-time employment and lucrative investments.

Sajjanar urged the public to be wary of such 'get-rich-quick' ploys, which violate the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978. Efforts to apprehend remaining suspects are ongoing, while investigators continue to compile evidence from the victims, potentially intensifying the case against this widespread fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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