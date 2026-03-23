Telangana Mulls Salary Cuts for Employees Neglecting Elderly Parents

Telangana's government is considering a groundbreaking proposal to deduct 10% from the salaries of state employees found neglecting their elderly parents, reported sources from the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to present this plan at today's Cabinet meeting.

The initiative is part of a broader government effort to ensure the welfare of senior citizens and reinforce family accountability. Amid increasing cases of elderly neglect, the proposal targets even financially stable households. This move would bolster existing legislation by directly linking salaries to parental care responsibilities.

There are expectations that the proposal could be fast-tracked within the current budget session, positioning Telangana as a pioneer in such policy enforcement among Indian states. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this measure in upholding family values, with more details on enforcement anticipated after the Cabinet meeting.