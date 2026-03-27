Political Tensions Rise as K C Venugopal Criticizes Kerala CM
AICC leader K C Venugopal accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of fearing Rahul Gandhi's influence and remaining silent against PM Narendra Modi. Venugopal criticized Vijayan's focus on targeting Gandhi while neglecting state demands. He claimed the Congress party's democratic ethos contrasted with Vijayan's leadership style.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
K C Venugopal, a senior leader of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), leveled accusations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.
Venugopal alleges that Vijayan, wary of Rahul Gandhi's impact in Kerala, has not criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, the chief minister has repeatedly targeted Gandhi in recent press conferences.
The Congress leader highlighted agreements Vijayan signed with the Centre, suggesting they influenced his silence. Venugopal stressed that other state leaders are demanding more for their constituencies, contrasting with Vijayan's approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)