Congress Party Faces Eviction: A Battle for Political Space

The Congress party is facing potential eviction from its offices on 24, Akbar Road and 5, Raisina Road in Lutyens Delhi, following a final notice from the Estate department. The eviction deadline has been set for March 28.

These premises, significant to the Congress since 1978, have witnessed decades of political activity. While the party's headquarters remain on Akbar Road, the Indian Youth Congress operates out of Raisina Road. Sources claim the notice was delivered without adequate time for a response, leaving the party scrambling for options.

In response, the Congress has not ruled out legal action. MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the need for fair application of rules, urging the government to be consistent. Meanwhile, Congress has established a new office at Indira Bhawan as it considers its strategic response.

(With inputs from agencies.)