Balendra 'Balen' Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister and Political Pioneer

In a historic move, Balendra 'Balen' Shah has been appointed as the youngest prime minister of Nepal, exemplifying a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

Balendra, leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party, secured a substantial victory by obtaining 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This achievement enables his party to form a majority government under Nepal's constitutional framework.

With a vibrant blend of Hindu and Buddhist customs, Balen's swearing-in ceremony is set to capture national attention. The ceremony will include traditional Shankhanad ritual and recitations from both religious backgrounds, symbolizing a new era of leadership in Nepal.