Balendra 'Balen' Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister and Political Pioneer
Balendra 'Balen' Shah has made history by becoming Nepal's youngest prime minister at 35. A former mayor and rapper, Balen leads the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which won 182 seats in the House of Representatives, marking a bold shift in Nepalese politics. His swearing-in ceremony will feature unique Hindu and Buddhist traditions.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a historic move, Balendra 'Balen' Shah has been appointed as the youngest prime minister of Nepal, exemplifying a significant shift in the country's political landscape.
Balendra, leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party, secured a substantial victory by obtaining 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This achievement enables his party to form a majority government under Nepal's constitutional framework.
With a vibrant blend of Hindu and Buddhist customs, Balen's swearing-in ceremony is set to capture national attention. The ceremony will include traditional Shankhanad ritual and recitations from both religious backgrounds, symbolizing a new era of leadership in Nepal.
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