Political Shift: Trinamool Leaders Arghya Roy Pradhan and Banshibadan Barman Join BJP
In a significant political shift ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, former Trinamool Congress MLA Arghya Roy Pradhan and Rajbanshi leader Banshibadan Barman joined the BJP. Their move is expected to strengthen the BJP's influence in north Bengal, with both leaders expressing dissatisfaction with their former party.
- Country:
- India
As West Bengal braces for its Assembly elections, significant political realignments are taking place. On Tuesday, former Trinamool Congress MLA Arghya Roy Pradhan and Rajbanshi leader Banshibadan Barman officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The defections were confirmed at the BJP's state headquarters, with state president Samik Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari present to welcome the new members. Bhattacharya praised the new additions, asserting that these key political figures would bolster the BJP's organisational framework in the strategically crucial north Bengal region.
Pradhan, a former influential member of the Trinamool Congress, cited corruption and governance issues as his reasons for leaving. Meanwhile, Barman highlighted the BJP's promise to support the Rajbanshi community's cultural and developmental aspirations. The political landscape of West Bengal continues to fluctuate as elections approach.
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