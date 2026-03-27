Sonia Gandhi's Health on the Mend

Sonia Gandhi, a senior leader of the Congress party, is showing significant improvement in her health condition, according to her doctors.

Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to a fever, Gandhi is now responding well to antibiotics and is under the watchful eye of an experienced team of doctors.

The hospital chairman announced that she is comfortable and moving around, and there's optimism she might be discharged within a day or two as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)