Sonia Gandhi's Health on the Mend
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is recovering well from a systemic infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she was admitted for a fever. Her doctors indicate she may be discharged soon, as she responds positively to antibiotics and shows steady improvement under close supervision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:25 IST
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Sonia Gandhi, a senior leader of the Congress party, is showing significant improvement in her health condition, according to her doctors.
Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to a fever, Gandhi is now responding well to antibiotics and is under the watchful eye of an experienced team of doctors.
The hospital chairman announced that she is comfortable and moving around, and there's optimism she might be discharged within a day or two as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)