Sonia Gandhi Discharged After Successful Treatment of Systemic Infection
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from a systemic infection. Admitted on March 24 with a fever, she underwent treatment and responded well to antibiotics. Gandhi will continue with further treatment and follow-up at home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi following her recovery from a systemic infection, medical officials confirmed.
Hospitalized on the night of March 24 after experiencing a fever, the 79-year-old politician spent seven days receiving care, according to officials.
Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the hospital's chairperson, noted that Gandhi responded well to her antibiotic treatment. A systemic infection implies the spread of pathogens through the bloodstream. She will continue her recovery with follow-up treatments at home.
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