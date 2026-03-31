Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Discharged After Successful Treatment of Systemic Infection

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from a systemic infection. Admitted on March 24 with a fever, she underwent treatment and responded well to antibiotics. Gandhi will continue with further treatment and follow-up at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:40 IST
Sonia Gandhi Discharged After Successful Treatment of Systemic Infection
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi following her recovery from a systemic infection, medical officials confirmed.

Hospitalized on the night of March 24 after experiencing a fever, the 79-year-old politician spent seven days receiving care, according to officials.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the hospital's chairperson, noted that Gandhi responded well to her antibiotic treatment. A systemic infection implies the spread of pathogens through the bloodstream. She will continue her recovery with follow-up treatments at home.

TRENDING

1
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

 India
2
Habitual Offender Amit Kumar Detained Under Public Safety Act

Habitual Offender Amit Kumar Detained Under Public Safety Act

 India
3
PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and T...

 Global
4
Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026