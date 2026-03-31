Sonia Gandhi Discharged After Successful Treatment of Systemic Infection

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi following her recovery from a systemic infection, medical officials confirmed.

Hospitalized on the night of March 24 after experiencing a fever, the 79-year-old politician spent seven days receiving care, according to officials.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the hospital's chairperson, noted that Gandhi responded well to her antibiotic treatment. A systemic infection implies the spread of pathogens through the bloodstream. She will continue her recovery with follow-up treatments at home.