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Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Move: Resigning As MLC?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to resign from the state legislative council following his election to the Rajya Sabha. Although Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide, did not specify the resignation date, constitutional requirements dictate it within 14 days. Some JD(U) leaders suggest gubernatorial continuity may persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST
Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Move: Resigning As MLC?
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, is anticipated to resign from the state legislative council soon, indicated a close associate, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Jha, who is also the national working president of Janata Dal (United), referenced constitutional mandates that necessitate resignation within 14 days of a parliamentary election.

There is speculation that a transition of power in Bihar might be delayed, as provisions exist allowing Kumar to retain chief ministership for up to six months without holding a legislative seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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