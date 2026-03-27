Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Move: Resigning As MLC?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to resign from the state legislative council following his election to the Rajya Sabha. Although Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide, did not specify the resignation date, constitutional requirements dictate it within 14 days. Some JD(U) leaders suggest gubernatorial continuity may persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, is anticipated to resign from the state legislative council soon, indicated a close associate, Sanjay Kumar Jha.
Jha, who is also the national working president of Janata Dal (United), referenced constitutional mandates that necessitate resignation within 14 days of a parliamentary election.
There is speculation that a transition of power in Bihar might be delayed, as provisions exist allowing Kumar to retain chief ministership for up to six months without holding a legislative seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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