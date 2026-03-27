Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Move: Resigning As MLC?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, is anticipated to resign from the state legislative council soon, indicated a close associate, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Jha, who is also the national working president of Janata Dal (United), referenced constitutional mandates that necessitate resignation within 14 days of a parliamentary election.

There is speculation that a transition of power in Bihar might be delayed, as provisions exist allowing Kumar to retain chief ministership for up to six months without holding a legislative seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)