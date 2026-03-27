Nepal's Historic Cabinet: Women Take the Lead

In a landmark decision, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has formed a 15-member Cabinet with significant female representation in Nepal. On Friday, five women took the oath of office and secrecy, marking a historic 33 percent female presence in the Cabinet.

This unprecedented move adheres to a constitutional mandate that calls for 33 percent reservation for women across all state organs, a provision that had largely gone unimplemented until now. Historically, the number of women in Nepal's Cabinet was limited to one or two.

Experts, including senior advocate and constitutional expert Dinesh Tripathi, have praised the Balen Cabinet for its inclusivity. Tripathi highlighted this development as a positive step towards realizing the constitutional promise of gender representation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)