Nepal's Historic Cabinet: Women Take the Lead
Prime Minister Balendra Shah has appointed a 15-member Cabinet in Nepal, achieving a milestone with 33 percent female representation by including five women ministers. This historic move aligns with a constitutional provision that was previously unfulfilled. Observers commend this as a significant stride towards inclusivity.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a landmark decision, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has formed a 15-member Cabinet with significant female representation in Nepal. On Friday, five women took the oath of office and secrecy, marking a historic 33 percent female presence in the Cabinet.
This unprecedented move adheres to a constitutional mandate that calls for 33 percent reservation for women across all state organs, a provision that had largely gone unimplemented until now. Historically, the number of women in Nepal's Cabinet was limited to one or two.
Experts, including senior advocate and constitutional expert Dinesh Tripathi, have praised the Balen Cabinet for its inclusivity. Tripathi highlighted this development as a positive step towards realizing the constitutional promise of gender representation in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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