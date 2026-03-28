Balendra Shah: A New Chapter in Nepal's Leadership

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal's youngest prime minister, making history at 35 as the first person from the Madhes region to hold the office. The Rashtriya Swatantra Party leader's ascension marks a significant chapter in Nepalese politics.

Shah, also known as 'Balen', was elected in the wake of a youth-led movement following the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government. His victory signifies a shift in political dynamics, as the Rashtriya Swatantra Party achieved a landslide win in the parliamentary elections.

Congratulatory messages have poured in, including from Indian National Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who expressed confidence that Shah's leadership will further strengthen the India-Nepal partnership, fostering peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)