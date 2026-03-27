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Political Shake-Up in Mongolia: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Tensions

Mongolia's Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav has resigned following internal party tensions and an opposition parliamentary boycott. Allegations of corruption against an ally and concerns over power concentration contributed to his decision. The political uncertainty raises worries about the country's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:13 IST
Political Shake-Up in Mongolia: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Tensions
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Mongolia faces a political upheaval as Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav announced his resignation on Friday amid rising tensions within the ruling Mongolian People's Party. The decision follows a boycott by the opposition Democratic Party, highlighting concerns over power concentration and ongoing corruption claims.

The parliament swiftly accepted Zandanshatar's resignation. The Democratic Party's boycott, initiated earlier this month, drew attention to months of corruption allegations against Justice Minister Enkhbayar Battumur, an ally of Zandanshatar, though Battumur has not faced charges.

Zandanshatar, in a social media statement, warned that political infighting was poised to harm the economy and escalate prices. As the nation depends on mining exports to China, instability could deter foreign investors already concerned about political volatility.

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