Defamation Plot Unravels: Man Arrested in Thangal Extortion Case

In a dramatic turn of events, a man identified as Muhammad Roshan has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a relative of the Indian Union Muslim League's state president, Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal. Police confirmed the arrest took place in Angadipuram on Sunday night after Roshan had been on the run.

The accused reportedly attempted to blackmail Moeen Ali Shihab Thangal, a relative of the IUML leader, with claims of having defamatory photos. Roshan is said to have met the complainant in Perinthalmanna and demanded Rs 15 crore to stop the images from being circulated online.

The police have registered multiple cases in this matter, including a separate cyber case related to fake images of Thangal being shared on Facebook. Roshan is currently under interrogation, and his mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination, police stated.