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Chennithala Challenges Vijayan's 'Fake' Confidence Amid UDF Surge

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's confidence in retaining power as 'fake,' citing strong anti-incumbency. He highlighted alleged collusion between CPI(M) and BJP, claimed increased public burden, and forecasted UDF's plan to win 100 Assembly seats, striving for a secular governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:37 IST
Chennithala Challenges Vijayan's 'Fake' Confidence Amid UDF Surge
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labeling his confidence about winning a return to power as 'fake.' Addressing the media, Chennithala claimed that a strong sense of anti-incumbency surrounds Vijayan's administration, which is facing backlash for multiple increases in public utility costs.

Allegations also surfaced of strategic alliances between CPI(M) and BJP, suggesting the two parties have a tacit understanding dating back to 2021. Chennithala accused them of transferring votes to maintain power, criticizing seat allocations within the NDA as an effort to facilitate this alleged arrangement.

Asserting the UDF's goal to secure 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chennithala reiterated the Congress coalition's commitment to secularism and promised action against alleged corruption if brought to power. He highlighted recent election results as indicative of public desire for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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