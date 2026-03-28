Odisha's Response to West Asia Conflict: A Call for Calm and Unity
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi advocates calm amid the West Asia conflict, endorsing central moves to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. He stresses the importance of maintaining supply chains, preventing hoarding, and ensuring economic stability through collaboration. Majhi aligns with the national strategy to stabilize the situation.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged citizens to avoid panic buying, emphasizing the need to maintain smooth supply chain operations amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Majhi hailed the central government's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel as a proactive measure prioritizing national interests and shielding domestic consumers from escalating global oil prices.
Following a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi reiterated the state's commitment to a coordinated national approach, focusing on disseminating accurate information, preventing hoarding, and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential commodities.
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