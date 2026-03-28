Left Menu

Odisha's Response to West Asia Conflict: A Call for Calm and Unity

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi advocates calm amid the West Asia conflict, endorsing central moves to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. He stresses the importance of maintaining supply chains, preventing hoarding, and ensuring economic stability through collaboration. Majhi aligns with the national strategy to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:12 IST
Odisha's Response to West Asia Conflict: A Call for Calm and Unity
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged citizens to avoid panic buying, emphasizing the need to maintain smooth supply chain operations amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Majhi hailed the central government's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel as a proactive measure prioritizing national interests and shielding domestic consumers from escalating global oil prices.

Following a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi reiterated the state's commitment to a coordinated national approach, focusing on disseminating accurate information, preventing hoarding, and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential commodities.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan PM's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia

Pakistan PM's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia

 Pakistan
2
Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.

Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stali...

 India
3
There was no delay on finalising seat-sharing; time required to have patient discussions with allies, says DMK chief Stalin.

There was no delay on finalising seat-sharing; time required to have patient...

 India
4
Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Oli's Arrest

Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Oli's Arrest

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026