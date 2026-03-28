TMC vs BJP: Clash of Political Narratives in Bengal
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing them of inciting violence during Ram Navami rallies in Bengal. Speaking at a rally, Banerjee accused the BJP of disrupting the state's tradition of peaceful celebrations and labeled them as 'rioters.' He urged Bengal voters to reject BJP's approach in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it as a 'party of rioters' for allegedly inciting violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal.
Speaking at a political rally in Birbhum district, Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, questioned why incidents of violence occur specifically during BJP-linked Ram Navami processions, while other festivals in Bengal are celebrated peacefully.
Banerjee further alleged that the BJP manipulates religious sentiments to instigate discord, and accused them of voter suppression. He emphasized TMC's developmental initiatives and promised enhanced public welfare once the party returns to power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks answer from Amit Shah on ethnic violence in Manipur, says northeast state 'bleeding' for past three years.
Shah's Justification: Transfers in West Bengal to Curtail Violence
Law and order completely collapsed in Bengal; political violence Mamata Banerjee's weapon to win polls: Amit Shah.
US Concerns Over West Bank Violence
Violence Erupts in Maner: Clash Leaves Three Injured