TMC vs BJP: Clash of Political Narratives in Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it as a 'party of rioters' for allegedly inciting violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal.

Speaking at a political rally in Birbhum district, Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, questioned why incidents of violence occur specifically during BJP-linked Ram Navami processions, while other festivals in Bengal are celebrated peacefully.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP manipulates religious sentiments to instigate discord, and accused them of voter suppression. He emphasized TMC's developmental initiatives and promised enhanced public welfare once the party returns to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)