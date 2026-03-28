The Signature Revolution: Trump’s Name Hits the $100 Bill

In a significant break from tradition, U.S. currency is poised to feature President Donald Trump's signature, replacing the long-standing appearance of the U.S. Treasurer's signature on $100 bills this coming June.

The move places Trump among a small group of global leaders whose autographs or images have graced their countries' currencies, most of whom belong to developing economies.

This change is part of the U.S.'s 250th anniversary celebration and comes as the Treasury plans to issue commemorative coins featuring Trump's likeness. This follows global examples such as those in Congo, Uganda, and Kenya, where sitting leaders have featured prominently on national banknotes.