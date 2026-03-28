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J&K CM Ensures Steady Supplies Amidst Global Tensions: A Call for Unity

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assures uninterrupted supplies in the region, amidst global tensions, during a press meet. Highlighting PM Modi’s emphasis on national unity, he urges the public to remain calm and prevents misinformation regarding fuel and essential commodity shortages in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:35 IST
J&K CM Ensures Steady Supplies Amidst Global Tensions: A Call for Unity
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that the Centre ensures an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, responding to global challenges, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for national unity.

Amidst misinformation causing unnecessary panic, Abdullah assured that adequate stocks of essentials, including fuel and LPG, are maintained in the Union Territory.

He cited recent global tensions impacting supply strategies, but reiterated the government's preparedness, drawing parallels with the united national response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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