J&K CM Ensures Steady Supplies Amidst Global Tensions: A Call for Unity

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that the Centre ensures an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, responding to global challenges, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for national unity.

Amidst misinformation causing unnecessary panic, Abdullah assured that adequate stocks of essentials, including fuel and LPG, are maintained in the Union Territory.

He cited recent global tensions impacting supply strategies, but reiterated the government's preparedness, drawing parallels with the united national response during the COVID-19 pandemic.