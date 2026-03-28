Growing Division: GOP's Uneasy Stance on Israel and Iran

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) saw a growing rift within the Republican Party over Israel's influence on U.S. policies, exacerbated amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz's comments spotlighted tensions between younger conservatives questioning military alliances and traditionalists supporting Israel.

This generational divide is reflected in the broader skepticism of military intervention among the youth, influenced by figures like Tucker Carlson, who condemns perceived disproportionate Israeli sway, drawing accusations of antisemitism. Nevertheless, evangelical and older voters still strongly support Israel, creating a complex dynamic as the party heads into midterm elections.

This issue parallels divisions within the Democratic Party and impacts Republican prospects in upcoming elections, as young voters remain crucial to Trump's political success. Amidst rising gasoline prices and fluctuating approval ratings, the debate encapsulates the ongoing GOP struggle over its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)