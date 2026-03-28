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Transparency Crisis: Congress MP Jothimani's Alarming Allegations

Congress MP S Jothimani criticizes the lack of transparency in seat selection for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, accusing state leadership of bypassing grassroots workers. She warns that the party's future in Tamil Nadu is at risk if current practices continue. Party leaders encourage addressing grievances through formal channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:23 IST
Transparency Crisis: Congress MP Jothimani's Alarming Allegations
Election
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling disclosure, Congress MP S Jothimani has raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the party's constituency selection process for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Jothimani alleges that party interests have been sidelined, cautioning that the persistent opaque manner of seat-sharing could jeopardize the Congress's future in the state. Her vehement criticism was made public via a social media post dated March 27, where she condemned the handling of the process by local leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress leader K V Thangkabalu urges party members to address their complaints through formal avenues. A cartoon posted by AICC Data Analytics Chairman Praveen Chakravarty adds a satirical perspective on the party's seat-sharing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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