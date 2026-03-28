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The Timeless Echo: 'Oye Oye' Returns with a Bang in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sapna Mukherjee, vocalist of the 90s hit 'Oye Oye', celebrates its revival in Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar 2'. The track, retaining its original essence, fosters a sense of nostalgia and respect toward the art. Mukherjee reflects on the lasting impact and evolution of the song in cinematic storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:05 IST
The Timeless Echo: 'Oye Oye' Returns with a Bang in 'Dhurandhar 2'
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic 90s track 'Oye Oye' makes a celebrated return in Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic venture 'Dhurandhar 2'. Sapna Mukherjee, the original vocalist, describes this inclusion as a moment of profound validation and nostalgia, further enriching the film's narrative and musical landscape.

Debuting in the action-thriller 'Tridev' in 1989, the song's retention in 'Dhurandhar 2' affirms its timeless appeal. Mukherjee expresses gratitude toward Dhar for preserving the song's authenticity and reflects on the rare respect shown toward original artists in contemporary remixes.

The song not only enhances the storyline of 'Dhurandhar 2', which features Ranveer Singh, but also connects with audiences globally, contributing to the film's box-office success. The piece's emotive power lies in its original composition and execution, making 'Oye Oye' a legacy truly worth celebrating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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