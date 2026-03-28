The Timeless Echo: 'Oye Oye' Returns with a Bang in 'Dhurandhar 2'

The iconic 90s track 'Oye Oye' makes a celebrated return in Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic venture 'Dhurandhar 2'. Sapna Mukherjee, the original vocalist, describes this inclusion as a moment of profound validation and nostalgia, further enriching the film's narrative and musical landscape.

Debuting in the action-thriller 'Tridev' in 1989, the song's retention in 'Dhurandhar 2' affirms its timeless appeal. Mukherjee expresses gratitude toward Dhar for preserving the song's authenticity and reflects on the rare respect shown toward original artists in contemporary remixes.

The song not only enhances the storyline of 'Dhurandhar 2', which features Ranveer Singh, but also connects with audiences globally, contributing to the film's box-office success. The piece's emotive power lies in its original composition and execution, making 'Oye Oye' a legacy truly worth celebrating.

(With inputs from agencies.)